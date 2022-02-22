SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says he will share details Wednesday of a unique new partnership with a local Jeep club.

Chief Smith will be joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, Chief J.P. Lane of the Shreveport Fire Dept., and club founder Kevin Waldrop February 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on the front steps of the Shreveport Police Department on Texas Avenue to announce a partnership with the “Trail Lizards Jeep Club.”

The partnership will assist police and fire personnel and employees at local hospitals, dialysis clinics, and other medical facilities to get to work during severe weather events.

Chief Smith will detail the partnership during the press conference which will stream on the Shreveport Police Department’s Facebook page.