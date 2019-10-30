Christian Service’s Poor Man’s Supper set for Sunday

Community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The annual Poor Man’s Supper benefiting the Christian Service Program will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 5-7 p.m.

The symbolic meal of soup and bread, which signifies what many homeless eat for their supper, will be served inside the Christian Service’s building located at 2346 Levy Street in Shreveport.

Tickets are a $20 donation at the door. Attendees will choose from hearty and delicious soup and bread provided by restaurants Monjuni’s, and IHOP.

