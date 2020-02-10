Christus Shreveport-Bossier held a blessing over donated Northwest Louisiana Cradle Me Campaign gift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Christus Shreveport-Bossier held a blessing for a donated specialized “Caring Cradle” from the Northwest Louisiana Cradle Me Campaign.

It’s a support tool for any family whose baby is stillborn or that passes away.

The sleek design of the cradle can be placed in a mother’s hospital room and includes a built-in cooling device where the baby lays. This helps to temporarily preserve the baby’s body and allows families to have a little more time with their infant.

Amy Heron is the Executive Director of the Christus Foundation and says the Northwest Louisiana Cradle Me Campaign went through great strides to help educate their community about the importance of the device for families.

“It’s so hard for people to think about a miscarriage and it’s so hard for people to think about a loss,” said Heron, “Birthplaces are supposed to be happy places, but some family’s stories are different than that, and to know that all of these families in our community came together to say we honor the legacy of every single baby is amazing.”

A remembrance and dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor babies gone too soon and to commemorate the NWLA Cradle Me donation provided in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and by Child Life and Pastoral Care Services.

Father Okey prayed and blessed the device and all in attendance sang psalms. Heron says at Christus, their mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Families who have experienced loss, live with that forever and so if we can remember their loved ones it’s so important.”

The cradle is worth $5,000 and is the first in the state of Louisiana.

