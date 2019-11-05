Christus St. Michael Hospital is offering free counseling services for health insurance

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana is offering free counseling services for families and individuals in need of health insurance.

Anyone seeking health coverage can meet with a certified application counselor during open enrollment.

The counselors are there to guide individuals through the enrollment process and will help them find the most suitable insurance premium.

Outreach counselor Lashondra Bailey says for those who do not qualify, a counselor can help locate alternative services.

“We’ll enter all their information into a data system. If they qualify for a premium tax credit we can take that premium tax credit and I like to say we go insurance shopping. So they can look at different plans and from that they can select a plan.”

Open enrollment closes December 15. For more information on how to make an appointment you can visit the office located at: 1406 College Drive, Suite 1, Texarkana, Texas.

