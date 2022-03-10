SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport honored the late city councilman James Flurry with a resolution to name the walking trail at Southern Hills Park in his honor.

Flurry, who spent seven years on the council, was remembered fondly by his colleagues and his successor Dr. Alan Jackson.

“Mr. Flurry was instrumental in doing everything he can to make not only Shreveport better but District E better. So when we did the groundbreaking last Friday in Southern Hills Park, we wanted to commend him by dedicating the walking trails,” said Jackson.

Commemorative markers will be placed at the newly renovated park to honor Flurry’s dedication to public service.