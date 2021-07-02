City of Marshall asks public to take survey that helps long-ranged plans for parks, events

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall is asking people to participate in a survey as part of a recreational study that will be used to guide long-range planning for parks and events facilities in the city.

According to city officials, the city council approved an amendment to the 2021 annual budget that would allow the City of Marshall to conduct a Recreational study on April 22.

“This is consistent with the Mobilize Marshall plan, which indicated that the improvement of the Quality of Life for our citizens was a high priority,” the City of Marshall said in a Facebook post Friday.

City officials say answering survey questions will allow individuals to express their opinions, wants, and needs regarding City-owned and managed parks and event facilities, the future development of open space in Marshall, and recreational programs. The results of the survey will help to establish the highest need park priorities within the city.

The participate in the survey please visit here. It is also available in Spanish for our Spanish-speaking community and can be found online.

The City of Marshall will also provide the links to the survey on their official website. For community members who may not have access to the internet, please visit the Marshall Public Library for assistance.