City of Natchitoches to hold 2nd public hearing to get public input on Safe Streets project

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches will hold a public hearing to discuss the Safe Streets Revitalization Project at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 in the Ben Johnson Auditorium at 400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

This is the second public hearing held by the city, with the first being held June 9.

The project is funded by a Department of Transportation’s RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant.

The City is asking the public to comment on the project’s goal of funding projects that benefit low-income communities, disadvantaged communities, communities that don’t have enough affordable transportation, or overburdened communities.

To reach that goal, the Natchitoches Safe Streets Revitalization Project aims to rehabilitate and revitalize the Texas Street Business Corridor and rehabilitate roads feeding into it, as well as neighborhood streets.

The project elements include rehabilitation of roads and drainage facilities, new pavement, new and widened sidewalks, walking paths, marked bike and pedestrian lanes, improved lighting and other amenities that ensure American Disabilities Act compliance.

Residents will be given the opportunity to provide spoken and written comments on the project at the public hearing.

All interested residents are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend, residents can watch the Public Hearing via the City’s YouTube Channel (CityofNatchitoches LA) and submit comments at https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/raise-grant-public-comments.

For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at (318)352-2772.