City of Shreveport releases listening sessions schedule to discuss use of federal funds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport has released a schedule of listening sessions to the public to give them an opportunity to share how they would like federal funds to be spent in the city.

According to city officials, the discussions will focus on four topics – public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and technology. The public is encouraged to complete a survey and rank funding priorities.

An hour before the start of these meetings, the Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department will have recruitment tables set up, while SPAR will have staff on-site sharing information on youth programming.

Community meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, June 14 — Artspace* — *This meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 — Airport Park Community Center

Thursday, June 17 — Bill Cockrell Community Center

Thursday, June 24 — Bilberry Park Community Center

Tuesday, June 29 — Norris Ferry Community Church