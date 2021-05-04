City of Shreveport to hold listening sessions on how best to use federal dollars

SHREVEPORT, La. (LTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold community listening sessions across Shreveport to learn how citizens would like federal dollars spent at the local level.

The American Rescue Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, delivers $1.7 billion in local relief for Louisiana cities, parishes, and towns.

In the package, Shreveport is set to receive $48.64 million, and Perkins wants to know what people who live in Shreveport believe the priorities are.

The discussions will focus on four topics – public safety, infrastructure, economic development and technology. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey at www.shreveportla.gov and rank funding priorities.

Community meetings will be held in every Council District from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Thursday, May 13 and ending Thursday, June 24.

The schedule is below:

Thursday, May 13 C.E. Byrd High School Auditorium

Tuesday, May 18 Broadmoor Presbyterian*

Thursday, May 20 Mamie Hicks Community Center

Tuesday, June 1 David Raines Community Center

Thursday, June 3 A. B. Palmer Community Center

Thursday, June 10 Southern Hills Community Center

Tuesday, June 15 Airport Park Community Center

Thursday, June 17 Bill Cockrell Community Center

Thursday, June 24 Bilberry Park Community Center

*This meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.