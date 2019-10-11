Clean out your garage, help United Way of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Here’s your chance to do a little fall cleaning and contribute to a good cause.

United Way of Texarkana is busy setting up and collecting donations for Saturday’s Community Wide Garage Sale.

Items must be in good condition, and they will sell everything from clothes to housewares and furniture.

The United Way hopes to raise between $5,000 and $8,000 to benefit its 30 area programs.

“With cutbacks in federal funding to a lot of these different agencies, every dollar is important,” said United Way of Greater Texarkana President Mark Bledsoe.

You can drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana.

The sale will take place at the church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is the sixth year for this fundraising event.

