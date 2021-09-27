City kicks off #CleanerShreveport Campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders kicked off its #CleanerShreveport campaign Monday, announcing an initiative aimed at getting citizens more involved in helping keep the city clean.

The initiative spans every department, from Public Works to Information Technology, targeting ways to improve the city.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said it goes beyond picking up trash.

“A clean neighborhood equals a safer neighborhood. Everybody knows that. We need to come together. People who own their own properties who are mowing the grass, keeping the edges clean, we as a city, if we have lots beside them, need to clean too. That’s that team effort on all of us.”

“This is something the city needs. Its a great city. So we need a cleaner, we need to bring business, property values, for everyone,” said Terrace Green, the city’s Director of Property Standards.

It’s all part of a partnership between the City of Shreveport with Shreveport Green.

The next LoveShreveport Citywide Cleanup will be Saturday, Oct. 23. Click here to register.