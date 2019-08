SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Princess! She was found as a stray and it turned out she was microchipped and has an owner. The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter staff have made several attempts to contact her owners, but have not been able to and no one has come looking for her. So, to keep her from losing an opportunity to get adopted, she is now available for adoption.

Princess is spayed and heartworm negative so all you have to do is say yes and she can go home with you today! Princess is very sweet and is about two years old so she is done growing. To meet her, head to the Caddo Animal Shelter on Monty St. in Shreveport and see if it's a match!