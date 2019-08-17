Caddo Animal Shelter director talks improvements and future plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Travis Clark hit the ground running when he became director of Caddo Animal Services in May of 2018.

“If our community can support animal services by adopting the animals that do come in, then we are spending less money and you’re helping animals that really need the help,” he said. “We’ve been making strides here. We aim to get better every day. We’ve come far but we still have a long way to go.”

Some of the strides made at the Caddo Animal Shelter includes creating a space where families can bring their pets for meet and greets.

“We can bring an animal out front so your animal doesn’t have to come in to a shelter environment and they can meet and greet and hopefully find the right match,” Clark explained.

They’re also working to increase volunteerism, find a shelter partner to help manage fundraising efforts and improve the website.

“Definitely, the website helps,” he said. “We’re always trying to improve our photo game for the animals to make sure we give them the best shot at catching someone’s eye.”

Helping you find your match is the best part of the job, according to Animal Services Manager Nicole Schafer-Crane.

“We see the injured animals, the animals that weren’t treated well and the animals that don’t have a home,” she explained. “So to be able to see the other side of it motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

You can adopt spayed and neutered pets for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caddo Animal Shelter on Monty Street in Shreveport and at Sci-port Discovery Center on Clyde Fant Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption event.