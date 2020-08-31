Campers RV Center extends pet food drive through September 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Campers RV Center is extending its pet food drive through September 5.

It’s part of the Clear the Shelters campaign to help find shelter animals a forever home.

“If you bring a bag of dog food or a bag of treats you can go out on our lot, look through some of our units and if you find something that you’re interested in, then we can give you a $500 off, a little voucher” said Christian Culotta with Campers RV Center.

Campers RV Center is matching the pet food donations bag for bag.

If someone donates thirty pounds or larger bag of dog or cat food, they’ll also receive something extra.

