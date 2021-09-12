Cats, dogs find homes at Sci-Port Discovery Center ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen cats and dogs found new homes Saturday at a Clear the Shelter event hosted Saturday at the Sci-Port Discovery Center.

It was the second year for the event and it was done in partnership with the Caddo and Bossier Parish animal shelters along with Port City Cat Rescue.

Saturday’s event was mainly to support the Shreveport community by helping the shelters that had reached full capacity.

Attendees were able to take home dogs and cats on the spot. Robinson’s Rescue was also there register them for spay and neutering.

“We want to give back. We want to help everybody,” says Mary Jo Henderson, the event coordinator at Sci-Port Discovery Center. “Obviously, we want to help the shelters, and help them get these animals adopted because there is so many, and with the hurricane situation and all of that kind of thing. These shelters are full here … they’re sending these animals up North. But we want to do our part. “

Henderson says five dogs were adopted, and at least 10 cats, adding two years ago every single cat and dog was adopted. But she says Saturday “all and all was a very good success.”

In fact, she’s thinking about hosting another “Clear the Shelter” event before Christmas.