CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Adorable lab puppy needs family to call her own

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stacy is a lab puppy at the Animal Care and Adoption Center. She was picked up as a stray in May. Animal shelter officials said she was extremely thin, and on her own.



Stacy is now very healthy and is estimated to be about 6 months old. She also loves the water, as most labs do! Stacy is good with other dogs and cats.



She is sponsored, so her adoption fee is $40, which includes her spay, rabies shot and microchip. If you’d like to meet Stacy, visit the shelter Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (870) 773-6388.