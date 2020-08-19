Clear the Shelters: Cheetos, Butterscotch, Cheddar, and Ruffles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet’s of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are four little kittens.

The four brothers are named Cheetos, Butterscotch, Cheddar, and Ruffles.

All four are male, and they’re 3-4 months old.

They are currently available for adoption. The adoption fee is $50, and that covers the neuter, vaccination, and microchip.

You can find out more about the kittens, as well as the other animals for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, at their website here.