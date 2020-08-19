Clear The Shelters

Clear the Shelters: Cheetos, Butterscotch, Cheddar, and Ruffles

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet’s of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are four little kittens.

The four brothers are named Cheetos, Butterscotch, Cheddar, and Ruffles.

All four are male, and they’re 3-4 months old.

They are currently available for adoption. The adoption fee is $50, and that covers the neuter, vaccination, and microchip.

You can find out more about the kittens, as well as the other animals for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, at their website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss