SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Dayton.

Dayton is a two-year-old male terrier mix. He has been at the animal shelter since early June.

Dayton does have heartworms, but the animal shelters says they are treatable.

If you are interested in adopting Dayton, the adoption fee is $50, and that covers his neutering, vaccinations, and microchip.

You can find more information on Dayton, as well as other animals available for adoption here.