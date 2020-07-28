Clear the shelters! Homeless dog in ETX loves to give hugs

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Rainy, a young, loveable heeler-mix, is a resident at Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter.

Officers said Rainy came in as a stray from Pittsburg about two weeks ago.

Rainy weighs 63 pounds, appears to get along with other dogs, and is estimated to be about one and a half years old. Rainy also likes to give hugs and kisses to humans!

Rainy’s adoption fee is $63 and covers his rabies shot, microchip, and a voucher for a free neuter if the surgery is performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town. Shelter officials said Rainy will need to be neutered within a month of his adoption, and he will also come with one month of free pet insurance.

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.