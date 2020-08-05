Clear the Shelters: House trained shepherd-mix loves everyone!

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) Junior is a shepherd-mix dog at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. He originally came to the facility in November.

Junior is between one and two years old, and was just a puppy when he first arrived. He was picked up as a stray. He’s been adopted five times. Shelter officials said he’s been brought back to their facility so many times because he doesn’t want to be left alone. They said he keeps escaping from the yards of the families that adopt him because he’s left all alone in the backyard.



Animal control officers think Junior may do well on a farm, or inside a home. He is already house trained and neutered. Shelter officials said one home did have him inside and house trained him then, but the family’s other male dog disliked Junior, so it didn’t work out.



Junior is super-friendly and gets along with others dogs, male and female, big and small. He also likes children.

Junior’s adoption fee is $40, and he already microchipped. If you’d like to meet Junior, visit the shelter Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (870) 773-6388.