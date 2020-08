SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Licorice.

Licorice is a four-month-old Lab-mix puppy. He is friendly and ball of energy.

Licorice has already been neutered, microchipped, and received vaccinations.

You can find out more about Licorice, as well as the other pets for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, on the website.