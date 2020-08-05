Clear the Shelters: Loki

Clear The Shelters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Loki.

Loki is a two-year old male, tabby cat, and he has been at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter since June.

If you are interested in adopting Loki, the adoption fee is $50. That fee includes the adoption, vaccinations, neuter, and microchip.

You can find more information about Loki, as well as the other animals available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, here.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

