Clear The Shelters

Clear the Shelters: Photogenic pup up for adoption in ETX

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The animal shelter in Mount Pleasant has an adorable, medium-sized female dog up for adoption.

Animal control officials said Kasey, who is about 2.5 years old, came in as a stray. She’s even microchipped, but numerous attempts to contact her owner have been unsuccessful and she was made available for adoption on August 17.

Shelter officials said she’s a really good girl and weighs 37 pounds. Kasey’s adoption fee is $88. That covers a rabies shot, a month of free pet insurance and her spay procedure, if performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town.  

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss