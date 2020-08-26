Clear the Shelters: Photogenic pup up for adoption in ETX

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The animal shelter in Mount Pleasant has an adorable, medium-sized female dog up for adoption.

Animal control officials said Kasey, who is about 2.5 years old, came in as a stray. She’s even microchipped, but numerous attempts to contact her owner have been unsuccessful and she was made available for adoption on August 17.

Shelter officials said she’s a really good girl and weighs 37 pounds. Kasey’s adoption fee is $88. That covers a rabies shot, a month of free pet insurance and her spay procedure, if performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town.

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.