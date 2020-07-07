CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Senior boxer-mix in Texarkana loves to cuddle, needs home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ducky is a sweet, older female who’s been at the Animal Care & Adoption Center since early 2020.

Shelter officials said this boxer-mix is between 9 and 10 years-old. She was picked up as a stray in Fouke. It’s believed that she’s house trained, and she’s already spayed. She gets along with other dogs, loves to cuddle and enjoys treats. Shelter officials said she would do best indoors at a home with a fenced yard.



Ducky’s adoption fee is $40, which includes her rabies shot and microchip. If you’d like to meet Ducky, visit the shelter Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (870) 773-6388.