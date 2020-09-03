Clear The Shelters: SWAR dog in search of cat companion

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wishbone is a mature terrier-mix dog who loves kids and cats. He’s been at the Animal Care & Adoption Center since June.

Wishbone was surrendered by his owners because they lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Seven year old Wishbone is already neutered and housebroken. However, he does not like other dogs, so he would need to be the only canine in the household.

Wishbone loves to lay in your lap and give kisses, he’s a very gentle soul. His adoption fee is $40 which includes his rabies shot and microchip.

If you’d like to meet Wishbone, visit the shelter Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (870) 773-6388.