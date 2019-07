View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Connor McCarthy adopted a Goldendoodle named Bentley in May, and wanted to help his puppy settle into his new home. He says he discussed the possibility of making adjustments to his schedule with this supervisor so that he could work and spend time with Bentley. This request lead to a change in the company’s policy, allowing new pet owners to work from home for one week to bond with their “fur-baby.” KARE’s Adrienne Broadus reports.