CTS: Very social pet picked up on highway, now looking for new home

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The animal shelter in Mount Pleasant has a sweet stray named Candy up for adoption.

Candy is estimated to be about 1.5 years old. A motorist saw her running down Highway 67 in Titus County and kindly stopped and picked her up. Now, she’s at the shelter, looking for a new home.

Shelter officials said she’s a very social dog and weighs 43 pounds. Candy’s adoption fee is $88. That covers a rabies shot, a month of free pet insurance and her spay procedure, if performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town.

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.