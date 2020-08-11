ETX shelter overrun with cute kittens

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The animal shelter in Mount Pleasant has had an influx of kittens over the past month. The shelter says it now has at least 35 cats and kittens.

Animal control officials said one litter with a total of 11 kittens contributed to the high number.

The adoption fee for male kittens is $43 and the adoption fee for female kittens is $63. That covers a rabies shot, microchip, a month of free pet insurance, and a voucher for a free spay or neuter if the surgery is performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town.

The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday hours will resume soon. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.