HAPPENING TODAY: “Clear the Shelters” where you can help find forever homes for animals in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with animal shelters across the ArkLaTex to help Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive taking place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

The animal shelters in Bossier, Caddo, and Texarkana are taking part. Last year over 60 cats and dogs were adopted in the ArkLaTex during the nationwide initiative.

Since 2015 over 256,000 animals have been adopted nationwide thanks to Clear the Shelters.

