How to Register Your Organization for Clear the Shelters

Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

The fifth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 17, 2019.

Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters 2019 must complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

Inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption effort led by our Dallas NBC and Telemundo stations, NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, along with dozens of affiliates nationwide, decided to step up to the plate to help their local animal shelters and communities “Clear the Shelters” every summer.

Clear the Shelters was expanded nationally in 2015. Over 18,000 adoptions were recorded by some 400 participating shelters and rescues from coast to coast. The event took another big leap in participation in 2016, when roughly 700 shelters and rescues participated and over 50,000 animals were adopted. And last year’s highly successful effort resulted in over 100,000 animals from more than 1,200 shelters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico finding new homes.

The support our local stations received from participating animal shelters and rescues, who gave families the opportunity to adopt an animal in need by offering low-cost or no-fee adoptions, or waiving pet spaying and neutering fees, helped make Clear the Shelters overwhelmingly successful. More than 250,000 pets have found their fur-ever homes since 2015.

We would love to work with your organization to make this year’s Clear the Shelters event a resounding success as we seek to help address the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.

This year, NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation, a leading animal welfare non-profit organization, to offer shelters and rescues an opportunity to raise money through the first-ever Fund the Shelters Challenge.

Michelson Found Animals will award a total of $200,000 in prize money to organizations that participate in the challenge. The funds will help shelters and rescues offset the cost of offering reduced or waived waived fees during Clear the Shelters and to support their day-to-day operations.

The Fund the Shelters Challenge kicks off on April 9. To learn more about the challenge, click here.