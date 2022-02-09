MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall residents interested in adopting a new pet are getting a special opportunity at a lower cost from the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

On “Twosday”, 2/22/22, adoptions will only cost $22. The center is located next to the Marshall Junior High School and will be hosting the event from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall is partnering with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center to donate the rest of the usual $80 adoption fee.

Patterson’s Managing Partner Richard Traweek said, “Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall is honored to once again partner with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Marshall Police Department to find forever homes for the pets in our shelter and foster care with this sponsored adoption event on February 22, 2022.”

Clyde (Source: Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control)

Popi (Source: Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control)

Daisy (Source: Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control)

Coco (Source: Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control)

You can see some of the adoptable pets available on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Chief of Police Cliff Carruth says he encourages the community to come out and take advantage of the opportunity.

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center also provides low/no-cost spay and neuter programs in the area. You can contact them at (903)-935-4530 for more information.