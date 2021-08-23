NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign kicks off with special airlift of 150 at-risk dogs and cats from Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC) – Monday marked the start of NBC’s annual, month-long “Clear the Shelters” campaign, which was kicked off with a special airlift of 150 at-risk dogs and cats from all over Louisiana.

The animals were gathered up from eight different shelters across Louisiana that were dealing with serious overpopulation issues. Dogs will be flown to Morristown, N.J., where they’ll receive medical treatment if necessary, and then be put up for adoption, while cats will be taken to Northeast Animal Shelter, as well as MSPCA-Angell in Massachusetts.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is providing more than 6,000 lbs. of pet foot to support pets at the sending and receiving shelters.

The airlift, which began before dawn Monday in New Orleans, was due to the combined efforts of NBC Universal, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the animal rescue site and Greater Good Charities.

Now in its seventh year, Clear the Shelters is a nation-wide effort to find homes for animals housed in shelters around the country.



Erin Robbins, director of transport for Greater Good Charities Good Flight Program, said, by flying out today through the clear the shelters program, will give the Louisiana shelters breathing room so that they can continue to help pets in their communities without having to make choices that no one wants to make.