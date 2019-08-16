New director implements change for Desoto Parish animal control

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish animal control is going in a new direction, under a new director.

Connie Philipp wants to build a better relationship with the community.

“This is a shelter for animals, people hear animal control which can have a negative connotation, but we are different in a good way.”

One of her main goals when entering into this position was finding a way to have a low cost spay and neuter program at the shelter.

DeSoto Parish residents can sign up for a low income spay and neuter program at the jury office. Where the procedure is either discounted or free based on your income.

“I wanted to look at the spay and neuter programs because that’s the heart, if we can get that fixed. We won’t have so much going on here.”

The animal shelter has 23 kennels, which can house up to 25 dogs at any given time.

“Right now we have about 57 cats the majority of them kittens, we hit kitten season and it went boom, it just exploded in here.”

Adoption fees for cats are $75 and for dogs $100.

This covers fee’s for a spay and neuter voucher, vaccinations except for rabbis and a microchip.

“We are still only one shelter, with one vet that helps us once a month. And we discount if they are already spay and neutered, sometimes very rare they already have a microchip.”

Connie says the animals here are ready for a forever home.

“We are also a happy place that is bringing many of these animals along and making them into they incredible adoptees.”

