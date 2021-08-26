Pet Project: Biden Signs Bill Providing Service Dogs for Struggling Veterans

Army veteran Jacob Burns simulates having a panic attack as he works with Jersey, his new support dog, as part of a training session together Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Collinsville, Ill. The non-profit Got Your Six Support Dogs provides the specially trained service dogs at no charge to veterans like Burns who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. After spending about a week getting to know each other, the Burns will return home with his new companion to help combat the issues associated with PTSD. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a pilot program to connect veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder with service dogs.

The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act — PAWS — requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a five-year program to provide service dogs and training to veterans with PTSD.

A co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., a Navy veteran, was at the White House for the signing. She said in a tweet that similar programs have shown “great results” with veterans and that “we want to give that access to even more people.”

She said the signing was “the culmination of years of hard work to bolster services to address our veterans’ mental and physical health from so many people.”

