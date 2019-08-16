Progress made on building new animal shelter in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Marshall is making progress on building a new animal shelter.

The Marshall City Commission will vote on allocating the money later this month.

The shelter is one of the oldest and smallest in the country.

The three workers say they spend a lot of their time euthanizing animals to make room, because people are constantly dropping them off.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Marshall Animals organization is accepting donations to help reach their $300,000 goal.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.