Renovations planned for Bossier Animal Control Facility

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a year to 18-months, the Bossier Animal Control Facility is expected to get a complete makeover.

“City council put in place a $60 million grant and we got a million dollars of that grant along with $500,000 of capital budget that we’re going to use to help renovate our building,” said Bossier Parish Superintendent of Animal Control Dale Keeler.

The grant was approved in April of this year, with money for the project coming from the 2018 Louisiana Community Development Authority (LCDA) bond issue.

“It’s kind of a forgotten entity throughout the city, but it is an important one. We do a lot of work. We make several thousands calls a year,” said Keeler.

Along with a fresh coat of paint to liven it up a bit, you can also expect a separate adoption area.

“Our lobby is really small and we are having trouble with people who want to come in and adopt an animal with their family and then we have people that come in trying to redeem their dog from a violation they had and maybe they aren’t happy. So it’s a clash right there and we are trying to separate those two areas,” said Keeler.

Animals will also feel the difference with updated kennels.

“Upgrading the kennel runs from chain link to the new style. We won’t be going with the plexiglass because they lick all over it and it’s a lot to keep clean, but we are going with the stainless steel appliances, that’s what we’ll be using,” said Keeler.

Organizers say are in the planning stage now and reviewing the budget. From there the bid process will begin and construction will soon follow.

