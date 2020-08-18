Clear The Shelters

SWAR pup, believed to have been thrown from car, bounces back to health and is ready for new home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) Lucky is a young lab-mix dog at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. He was picked up as a stray underneath a house in Texarkana, Ark., shivering in the cold February weather. We was a baby then, only weighing about 10 pounds. 

Today, Lucky is bigger and healthier! Shelter officials think he may have been thrown from a vehicle at some point, because when he came in, Lucky had a fracture in one hind leg and a gash in the other. With the help of some fundraisers, shelter officials made hydrotherapy available for Lucky, to rehab his bad leg. Now, he bounces around and plays like a one and half year old dog should! 

Lucky is said to do well with other big dogs and kids. He will only be adopted to a family that promises to keep him inside and make him part of the family. a fenced-in yard is preferred.  

Lucky’s adoption fee is only $40 because he is sponsored. That fee will include his neuter, rabies shot and a microchip. If you’d like to meet Lucky, visit the shelter Monday – Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (870) 773-6388.

