Texarkana, Ark. talks plans for new animal shelter

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Ark. recently gave the green light for plans to build a new animal shelter. The facility’s director said he hopes the new building will also serve as an animal education center.

City officials said a portion of the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark., currently used as a holding area, is beyond repair. “Most of my maintenance budget for just building upkeep, is eaten up by the old section every year,” said Director Charles Lokey.



Now, there are plans in place to use the shelter’s current adoption floor as the holding area. Soon, a new $875,000 adoption floor and reception area will be built. Lokey said the new facility will feature large roll-up doors and swamp coolers for lots of fresh air.



The new space will also be energy efficient and easy to clean. “That entire floor will be an epoxy sealed floor, impervious to dirt and germs and stuff getting down into the pores of the concrete. And, all the kennels are gonna be solid stainless steel from the floor up,” Lokey said.



Current plans also designate a room for spay and neuter procedures to be done on site. There’s even space for an aquarium to showcase fish that are native to Arkansas. Lokey hopes it will be a place to start a conversation. “Like you know, why do we have all these stray dogs? Because we’re overpopulated. People don’t spay and neuter their animals. They go out and get pregnant, then, instead of having one dog, you got eleven.”

Ground could be broken on the facility as early as this fall. Lokey hopes the new facility will be complete sometime next year.

