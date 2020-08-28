You can help Clear the Shelters on Saturday

Clear The Shelters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday you can do your part to help Clear the Shelters.

KTAL NBC 6 has teamed up with NBC on the nationwide pet adoption drive.

Since 2015, more than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes.

Here in the ArkLaTex, five animal shelters are taking part in Clear the Shelters:

  • Bossier City Animal Control
    10a- 3p
  • Caddo Parish Animal Services
    10a – 2p
  • Humane Society of Harrison County – Marshall, Texas
    10a – 5p
  • DeSoto Parish Animal Services
    10:30a – 2:30p
  • Animal Care & Adoption Center of Texarkana, USA
    11a – 5p

Campers RV Center in Shreveport will also be another location where you can adopt a pet.

Campers RV is located at 7700 W. 70th Street.

They’re open from 9a – 5p.

Saturday is also the final day for a pet food drive at Campers RV Center. They’ve been matching donations bag for bag.

If someone donates thirty pounds or larger bag of dog or cat food, they’ll also receive something extra.

