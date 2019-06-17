Coffee with the Mayor: A chat with Texarkana, Ar. Assistant Mayor Linda Teeters

Community

by: Jeane Franseen, Karen Edwards

Posted: / Updated:
Coffee with the Mayor: Texarkana, Ar Assistant Mayor Linda Teeters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Texarkana, Arkansas Assistant Mayor Linda Teeters. 

Teeters talks about what the city is doing to grow the local business community and how Texarkana’s local government works. 

Check out the video for more on our candid chat with Assistant Mayor Teeters. And for more on what’s happening in the mayor’s office, visit: www.arkansas.txkusa.org

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss