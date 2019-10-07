Coffee with the Mayor: Jodi Breckenridge shares Jefferson, TX upcoming events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we’re the only station bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. Each week, morning anchor Jeané Franseen sits down with leaders from across the Arklatex to talk about what’s being done to improve local communities. This week, Jodi Breckenridge of Jefferson, TX explains some excited community events coming your way.

October is a big month for the city as there are several fall events. Breckenridge, who is with the Historic Ghost Walk Tours of Jefferson, works closely with the mayor’s office on community events to improve the quality of life for people in Jefferson. She gives details on the Ghost Walk Tour and other upcoming events including a Bigfoot Conference and the Shady Ladies Witches Dance.

