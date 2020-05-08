Coming soon: SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Would you like to win a $1000? You’ll soon have your chance.

KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness to bring you SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

Beginning next Friday during NBC 6 News at 10, we’ll give you a clue to help you find the treasure.

We’ll also post the clue on our website, ArkLaTexhomepage.com and the ArkLaTexhomepage APP.

The treasure hunt is replacing this year’s Mudbug Madness festival.

The annual festival was set for Memorial Day Weekend but was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.