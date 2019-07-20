Community celebrates military veteran’s 100th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-A man who spent the majority of his life serving in the United States Military is turning a hundred years old.

Retired Col. Steven dePyssler blows out his candles, while a room full of family and friends sing happy birthday to him.

Not many people live to be 100,” said Steve dePyssler, USAF-Ret.

A celebration of a life well-lived, just days before his 100th birthday.

“Over 300 people coming as far away as Virginia and it makes me feel pretty good,” said dePyssler.

DePyssler served in the United State Army Air Corps and the Airforce for nearly 40 years. Participating in World War II, the Korean War, the French Indo- China War, The Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Vietnam War.

“Some of these people I have I haven’t seen since World War Two,” said dePyssler.

After retiring DePyssler spent another 40-years volunteering at the Barksdale Airforce Base retiree office.”Payback time. People coming back to tell me to thank you,” said dePyssler.

Amongst the hundreds of people returning to say thank you, Governor John Bel Edwards.

“When I found out he was turning 100. I asked if they would let me come up and recognize him on behalf of the state to thank him for his many years of service,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D)Lousiana.

After years of giving back to the men and women of Shreveport-Bossier, the community is returning the favor by celebrating a monumental milestone. “It’s a pleasure to have this many people come,” said dePyssler.