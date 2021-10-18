Community Matters: SRAC’s Fall ‘Uncommon Sunday’ in Caddo Common Park an afternoon of creativity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation put together a Sunday afternoon full of entertainment and art at Caddo Common Park.

There was something for everyone from live entertainment that included music and an open mic, as well as vendors who were able to display and sell some of their goods.

Waunita Mcgraw, the owner of Lady McGraws Boujee Bling & Accessories had handbags “all fashion and designer inspired,” she said. “I have something for all for those who are shopping on a budget.”

Mcgraw’s sister, Anita Malley, was also at the event. Malley, whose business is called Hair for a Boss, sells human, virgin, and synthetic hair, as well as headbands.

“I try to go for the woman, the diva on the go, the working woman, who wants to stay looking nice but still she has to go to work,” Malley said, adding she’s fairly new in these pop-up events.

Shreveport Green Mobile Market also was there, showing different ways people can repurpose their pumpkins, for example, by eating the seeds.

“And we’re also doing the seed planting for those who don’t want to eat pumpkin seeds,” said Cameron Davis, with Shreveport Green. He said people can take seeds home and plant them in their yards.

And then there were the snakes. “We rescue snakes,” said Steve Kennedy, owner of Steve’s Snaketuary. “If somebody’s got snakes in their house or their business, we come get them out. We also take in pets if people can’t take care of it anymore,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who has been in the snake business since the early 2000s, said most of the time there’s a stigma with snakes.

“A lot of people are scared of snakes because of that ingrained theory just bought up to hate snakes,” he said, adding “We eliminate that fear through education,” Kennedy said.