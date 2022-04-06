SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members are coming together for the Unity in the Community celebration Saturday to celebrate the history of Cooper Road and the 50-year anniversary of Green Oaks High School.

Event organizers say the celebration will begin with a parade, which starts at noon at the high school on Thomas E. Howard St. and will turn down Legardy to MLK Blvd. and end at David Raines Park.

High school bands will perform during the parade and the grand marshall will be Green Oaks alumna Sarah Nicole Garder.

Once the parade has disbanded, there will be live musical performances, food vendors, and financial literacy information. Event attendees can get COVID tests and booster shots. There will be a voter registration drive, a clothing giveaway sponsored by Greater St. Mary’s Baptist Church, and other activities.

The event’s founder, Carl Moore, was born and raised in Cooper Road but now resides in Texas. He says this event is all about giving back to the community that poured so much into him.

Moore shared the history of Cooper Road, which was once a plantation and then a haven of Black independence existing outside of Shreveport city limits until it was annexed in 1978.

“It’s important to the community because we sometimes get a bad rap. Holding this event gives us a chance to celebrate our history. It allows the children in the community to see what they can become as people from the neighborhood return to give back,” Moore said.

Green Oaks graduate and Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White consistently gives back to the MLK neighborhood by hosting football clinics, food giveaways, and other events. White also rode in the parade as grand marshall the last time the celebration was held prior to the COVID pandemic.

“People leave Cooper Road to make money because there aren’t many job opportunities there. So we left to do better, then you come back and give back. If you don’t give back you’re just taking from the community,” Moore said.