Courageous Conversations: Jacque Jovic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 is starting an open conversation on race. The protests across the country and around the world highlight the need for understanding. We know it’s a very difficult conversation to have. It’s an investment of emotion, time and empathy. In order for meaningful change to take place, we must be willing to get uncomfortable and talk. Members of the NBC 6 family are stepping up and taking the challenge. Jacque Jovic shares part of her experience.