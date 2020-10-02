District Judge Candidate Antonio Florence plans to file ethics complaint against opponent Judge Ramona Emanuel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – District Judge Candidate Antonio Florence plans to file an ethics complaint against his opponent Judge Ramona Emanuel for allegedly removing his campaign signs without permission.

“It still hurts me. I’m ashamed of the activities that I see on the video and I encourage everyone to go out there and look at the video it speaks for itself. You’ve got two individuals who are caught literally red-handed with my property in their vehicle,” said Florence.

Florence, a lawyer of 13 years, said his team has caught people who support his opponent, Judge Ramona Emanuel, replacing his sign with hers. Florence said now they’re spending extra money ordering new signage.

“I’ve had so many people call me and tell me, in places where we’ve placed signs, they don’t see my signs anymore. In fact, they see Emanuel signs out there,” said Florence.

Florence said each candidate signed an affidavit that states ethical rules must be followed. If not, there’s an obligation to report it.

“If I was out caught pulling up someone else’s signs, absolutely, I’d be in jail right now. Let’s be honest about it. Wouldn’t be a question about it and it hurts me. It hurts me that my people are out here doing a clean race. Doing the right thing, asking people for their votes. While other people aren’t doing that,” said Florence.

Florence said it’s wrong and it’s time for a change.

“Everyone knows a judge is supposed to be ethical. The person sitting on that bench has to be ethical. You see the video. You see the activities that are being performed on the video. You decide on if that’s an ethical activity and if that’s someone we need on the bench.”

Florence’s team has tried to contact Judge Emanuel’s office, but have yet to get a response. Our station has called multiple times on Friday, but there was no answer. We left messages with Emanuel’s secretary.

