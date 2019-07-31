Donation made to Shreveport Warriors football team to replace stolen gear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local youth football team enjoyed a $5,000 shopping spree after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors presented the Shreveport Warriors with a $5,000 gift card after their trailer, filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen earlier this month.

Police found the trailer, but all the equipment was either destroyed or missing. The kids say they’re thankful for such a generous donation.

“I’m grateful because they didn’t have to give us this gift card. They gave it to us so so we could get all our stuff back and practice hard” said Donovan Jones.

“I hope we be prepared and just come out and dominate,” said CJ Grisby.

The team’s first game is Saturday, August 24 inside Independence Stadium.

A suspect has been arrested for the trailer theft.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.