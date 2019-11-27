Donations and volunteers are needed for Thanksgiving Day

We’re just two days away from Thanksgiving and our local shelters are looking for your help.

The Salvation Army and the Shreveport-Bossier rescue mission are looking for donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving day.

The Salvation Army is in need of more food and volunteers to serve on Thanksgiving to the homeless, they are looking for more ready to eat dinner rolls and deserts.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is in need of afternoon volunteers on Thanksgiving Day.

“For a lot of people the holidays are hard, this is really the missions opportunity to show people in our community that you have not been forgotten and that we care and are here to help,” said Sarah Ardisd from the Rescue Mission

“The Salvation Army we’re all about others.thats why we exist, to serve at the needs of others. So when it comes to being able to feed and serve the community for Thanksgiving it’s just apart of our identity,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis from the Salvation Army

All donations to the rescue mission or Salvation Army can be dropped off to their main offices.