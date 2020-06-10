Irreplaceable downtown Shreveport work of art destroyed in vehicle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An auto accident in downtown Shreveport on Tuesday destroyed a 25-year-old art installation that cannot be replaced.

Pam Atchison, executive director of Shreveport Arts Council, said it was called ‘Quilt Kiosk,’ and is beyond repair.

The piece was created in 1995, Atchinson said, adding that one of the artists who created it died some years ago and the other moved to California more than two decades ago.

After the money is raised to create another work of art for the spot, Atchinson said it will take up to 18 months for it to be installed. Once it is installed, it becomes the property of the City of Shreveport, she said.

